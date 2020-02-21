A Pacifica resident was sentenced Wednesday to two years in state prison after he changed his mind midway through a hearing and agreed to plead no contest to felony arson, stalking and vandalism involving events that started in a San Bruno parking lot, prosecutors said.
Motions for the jury trial of Jeffrey Leonard Carr, 50, were underway when Carr decided to take the resolution by the prosecution that added a new felony, prosecutors said.
Carr had earlier declined the resolution, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He had been dating a woman who lives out of her car and he blocked her vehicle Oct. 20 2019, prosecutors said.
She was able to flee and, two days later — when her car was parked in front of a friend’s home — she discovered her tires were slashed, prosecutors said.
The following day her vehicle went up in flames after Carr drove away from the scene, prosecutors said. Pacifica police found lighters, a knife and a can of spray paint inside of the vehicle, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.