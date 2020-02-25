A state hospital commitment for a man found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 1998 attack in Redwood City on his father should be extended two years, jurors decided Monday.
Ramin Jahan Minou, 47, attacked his father because God ordered him to — and now believes he can sell a water displacement energy machine to PG&E for $25 million, deputy district attorney Abigail A. Rutherford had told jurors in her closing argument Friday.
The divine message that led to the attack in Redwood City and the energy machine are delusions Minou holds, Rutherford said.
The proceeding in San Mateo County Superior was a prosecution petition to extend Minou’s state hospital commitment for two years,
He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1988 attack.
