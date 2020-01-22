San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two women Tuesday after allegedly being found with stolen property and license plates and making false 911 “distraction” calls.
Around noon, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 400 block of Portofino Drive in San Carlos. A neighbor had reported two suspicious people on the property. Deputies located an unoccupied vehicle with stolen license plates and it appeared to have stolen property inside.
While searching the area, deputies contacted Lineti Takapuotuafi a few blocks away and she fit the description of one of the suspicious people. While deputies spoke with her, several 911 calls were made by Antoinette Florez who claimed there was a shooting at a nearby park. Because of the reported shooting, a local elementary school was briefly locked down.
Those calls were determined to be “distraction” calls in attempt to have deputies release Takapuotuafi. Deputies then traced the calls to a nearby residence on the 400 block of Portofino Drive and located, Florez.
Both women were arrested and booked into the Maguire Jail on the above charges, including a no-bail arrest warrant for Florez.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536, or you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.