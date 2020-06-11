Two San Mateo residents, a 20-year-old and 17-year-old, were arrested Wednesday morning after a sexual assault investigation with a minor under 14 in a car in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place in May in one of the suspect’s car and the arrest took place at their home in San Mateo at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. The 20-year-old was identified as Ossbin Serechrosales, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing, but the incident is believed to be isolated. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at (650) 363-4347 jcosens@smcgov.org or Detective Cris Serrano at (650) 363-4066 cserrano@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.