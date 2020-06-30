After a noticeable decrease in traffic congestion and an improvement of air quality in San Mateo County, supervisors David Canepa and Warren Slocum will present the board with a resolution encouraging employers to keep employees working from home.
The resolution would call for employers to offer eligible San Mateo County based employees the option to telecommute to work, protecting and advancing environmental air quality while also easing traffic congestion in the area.
Following the mid-March shelter-in-place order announcement, traffic congestion dropped substantially and as a result air quality improved. Previous reports noted over 400,000 workers commute into, out of and within the county on any given workday.
Major employers such as Menlo Park-based tech company Facebook, have already implemented remote work procedures and intend to make telecommuting plans a permanent fixture to the company.
The resolution will be presented during a remote meeting Tuesday morning along with an update on how the county is managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors will meet remotely at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, and will be streamed live at sanmateocounty.legistar.com and through Zoom at smcgov.zoom.us/j/96499366526. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 964 9936 6526.
