Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on 10th Avenue near North Hummingbird Lane late Tuesday night in San Mateo, according to police.
At about 11:54 p.m., San Mateo police responded to the call and quickly located the men at Ninth Avenue near Grant Street. They had several catalytic converters, saws, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust system and contain several types of materials that can easily be “scrapped” for a quick profit. Thefts tend to rise when the cost of scrap metal, particularly platinum, rises, according to police.
Targets usually include trucks and SUVs as they are higher from the ground, but Toyotas, especially Priuses, are being targeted, according to police.
