Two San Bruno residents and a San Francisco man are facing several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and assault on a child on accusations they tied up and assaulted an African American teen who was allegedly seeing a family member, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors have described the alleged Aug. 22 assault involving Wilfredo Amaya, 46, and Haydee Arguello, 46, both of San Bruno, and Luisandor Suarez, 49, of San Francisco, as a hate crime. The trio did not enter pleas when they appeared in court Monday. The county’s private defender program was appointed and all three are in custody on $150,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
At around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22, Amaya and Arguello allegedly demanded a 15-year-old family member open the door to her room, where she was with a 17-year-old African American male. They were allegedly angry he was there, and the teen girl allegedly told the 17-year-old to hide in her closet before Amaya and Arguello were able to open the door, according to prosecutors and police.
Amaya allegedly pulled the teen out of the closet and they began beating, choking and restraining him with rope. Suarez arrived after the alleged assault began, and joined the attack. Amaya is also believed to have held a machete to the teen’s neck and threatened to kill him, and Arguello is said to have put a rope around his neck, according to prosecutors.
The victim reported that the trio yelled at him using racial slurs, and that he believed race to be a motivating factor in the attack. After some time, the three of them released the teen, who fled to a nearby hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, according to San Bruno police.
At around 12:30 p.m. the same day, the teen allegedly arrived at the San Bruno Police Department to report he had been held against his will, assaulted and threatened by the trio at a San Bruno home, according to prosecutors.
Amaya, Arguello and Suarez are next expected to appear in court Sept. 4 for appearance of designated attorney, according to prosecutors.
