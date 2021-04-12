Two people were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning at the historic San Benito House in Half Moon Bay, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at the 1905 inn at 356 Main St.

Two people were trapped by fire and leaning out of a second-floor window when the first firefighters arrived, Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said.

Crews threw a ladder up to the two and rescued them, Juliette said. Nine other people were able to escape on their own.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and did not need to go to a hospital, Juliette said.

She said the fire was moderate in size.

“There definitely was some damage,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It started in a closet and spread to a hallway, Juliette said.

