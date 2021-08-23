Police arrested two Redwood City teenagers on suspicion of armed robbery of a liquor store Thursday night in San Mateo.
Officers responded to a 7:23 p.m. report of a robbery at Palm Liquor at 116 South Boulevard in the city’s Hayward Park neighborhood.
Witnesses told them one of the suspects pointed a revolver at the store clerk and demanded money. After the clerk gave money to the suspect from the cash register, the suspect fled the scene.
Based on witnesses and video surveillance footage, officers traced the suspect’s route after leaving the scene and soon identified the suspect as 19-year-old Steve Talauati.
Police arrested Talauati on suspicion of armed robbery and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.