Two Pacifica residents were arrested Aug. 20 at their home in connection with a large-scale retail theft fencing operation after a two-month operation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
After receiving a tip about an organized retail theft ring operating in San Mateo County and the greater Bay Area, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit confirmed that Rudy Obdulio Rivera’s residence on Catalina Avenue was being used to store stolen merchandise. A search warrant at his home revealed that Rivera, 44, and Mercy Folgars Sandoval, 42, were involved with the thefts. A search of associated vehicles and the residence revealed about $40,000 in stolen retail merchandise and $30,000 in suspected stolen property including 25 laptop computers, numerous bags/purses and high-end cameras/equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Four other suspects, who were not present at the time, were identified during the search and found to have multiple items of stolen property in their possession and detectives will be applying for arrest warrants for these individuals as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
