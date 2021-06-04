Two girls who were reported missing May 29 from San Mateo have been found safe and returned to their family Thursday, June 3.
San Mateo police were asking the public for assistance in locating two at-risk children missing since May 29. Claudia Ramirez-Banales, 16, and her daughter, Abigail Ramirez-Banales, 5 months, are at risk because of their age.
