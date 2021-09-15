Police are on the lookout for two men who stole a cash register from a business on the 300 block of Grand Avenue in South San Francisco and fought with an employee who caught up with them nearby on Thursday night.
At about 9:20 p.m., the two men entered the business and one tried to pry open a vending machine while the other stood by on “look out.” An employee confronted the two and one of them ran out of the store as the other grabbed a cash register from a nearby counter and ran. The employee ran after them and caught up on Grand Avenue at the pedestrian walkway that connects Grand Avenue and Fourth Lane, according to police.
The employee got in a physical fight with the man who stole the cash register as the other man brandished a Taser and tried to intervene. The employee was able to defend himself and both suspects fled on foot, last seen running west on Fourth Lane toward Maple Avenue, according to police.
One suspect was described as white, about 40 to 50 years old, 6 foot 3 inches, between 180 and 200 pounds, with black hair and wearing a black beanie, a black mask, a black and gray jacket, dark pants and boots. The other was described as Hispanic, about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches, 200 pounds, and wearing a black beanie, a hooded sweatshirt and black shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.
