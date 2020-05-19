A resident on the 500 block of Spindrift Way in Half Moon Bay reported his car was broken into and that three people in a red Honda Civic fled the scene early Monday morning. Two were arrested after being stopped in Pacifica, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3:11 a.m. Monday, May 18, the vehicle burglary was reported and the car was spotted about 25 minutes later heading north on the 9000 block of Highway 1. While an enforcement stop was initiated, the vehicle did not yield. A records check revealed the car was stolen out of San Jose. The two juveniles were detained — one a 14-year-old out of San Jose, the other a 16-year-old out of Gilroy. Both were released to their parents with a promise to appear, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
