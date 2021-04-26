Ten engine companies from North County Fire Authority responded to a vehicle fire in a Daly City garage early Saturday that sent smoke throughout the three-story apartment building above.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to official statements.
The fire began about 1 a.m.. Some vehicles that were parked nearby that burned were damaged, and two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The blaze’s cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.