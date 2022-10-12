Both South San Francisco and Woodside high schools had false reports of an active school shooting, which produced a large-scale response and a lockdown of both campuses.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Woodside High School on the report of a possible active shooter. The campus was searched and no unusual activity was found. Normal school operation resumed immediately and the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
South San Francisco police also received a call Wednesday morning that an intruder was on campus. The police notified school staff immediately and the lockdown status was initiated. Police arrived on campus and completed a thorough search, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Unified School District.
“At this time, it has been concluded that the call to police was a hoax, and there was no intruder on campus. No students or staff were harmed, and police have confirmed that there is no danger to our school community,” the statement said.
The incidents are being investigated. Submitting a false report is illegal.
South San Francisco police will also continue to be vigilant throughout our school community and will have increased presence in the area.
