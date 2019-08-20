Two people escaped injury Tuesday evening in a plane crash into the ocean south of Half Moon Bay, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed at about 5:50 p.m. about 9 miles south and 5 miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay.
The two people rescued were taken to a hospital as a precaution, sheriff’s spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.
The plane sank, according to the FAA. The plane was registered to Lesh Air with an address in Denver, Colorado.
The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.