San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a stabbing that occurred Thursday.
Hector Avila, 38, and a 15-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies responded on Thursday at 1:08 p.m. to a report of an assault at 2764 Spring St. in Redwood City.
Deputies said the victim, an adult male, was stabbed during a physical confrontation with the suspects.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Avila and the juvenile were located at the scene and were taken into custody.
Deputies said the weapon used in the assault was located at the scene and collected as evidence.
