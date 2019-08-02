Numerous pieces of stolen mail, checks and property from victims in the Emerald Lakes area, San Carlos and other Peninsula cities was recovered from a motel room in Redwood City Wednesday, July 31, and two people were arrested, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives were investigating a previously reported petty theft case from San Carlos and through that investigation, they learned the suspects were staying at the Garden Motel at 1690 Broadway in Redwood City. Detectives went to the motel and contacted Kirk Moore, 51, of East Palo Alto, and Veronica Machado, 28, of Daly City, at a room they rented, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives located a credit card skimmer, the stolen property and a replica firearm which was illegally altered to look like a real firearm. Due to the enormous amount of property seized, the investigation is still ongoing and the victims will be contacted as the case progresses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Dan Chiu at (650) 363-4057 or dchiu@smcgov.org or Detective Scott Benitez at (650) 363-4067 or sbenitez@smcgov.org.
