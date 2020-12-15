Two men were arrested Saturday night after sheriff’s deputies from the San Carlos Police Bureau came across a stolen vehicle they were looking for on the 500 block of Skyway Road and also found drugs, burglary tools and possible stolen credit cards.
At about 9:31 p.m., the deputies came across the car and found the two men inside in a business parking lot. They found a usable amount of methamphetamine as well. The arrested men were Lionel Silva, 54, and Anthony Ellis, 54, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
