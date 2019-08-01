Two people were arrested early Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that went across the Bay and ended in San Leandro, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Police got a call at 3:52 a.m. reporting two people breaking into a utility truck on the 500 block of Monte Diablo Avenue, San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh said.
Police responded within two minutes and located the described vehicle, a black Toyota Prius with its license plates removed, on State Route 92. Humberto Gonzalez, 22, of Oakland, was allegedly driving the vehicle with Carlos Borjaorellana, 22, of San Leandro, as his passenger, Haobsh said.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and police initiated a chase with the California Highway Patrol leading, and speeds reaching over 90 mph.
After communicating with other law enforcement agencies, spike strips were deployed in San Leandro and brought the vehicle to a stop. Both suspects were taken into custody and were booked into San Mateo County Jail.
A carload of stolen tools was found in the car. Haobsh said the two have a history of similar types of crime.
