Two San Francisco residents were arrested in Millbrae late last month for stealing several high-end bottles of alcohol and assaulting a grocery clerk who confronted them with a chemical spray at the Lucky on Murchison Drive, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 31, Anguiel Sarceno-Rodriguez, 20, and Teodoro Rosas, 25, allegedly entered the Lucky grocery store in Millbrae and stole several high end bottles of alcohol. As they were leaving without paying for the merchandise, a store employee attempted to contact them. Rosas allegedly confronted the employee and sprayed him in the face with a chemical agent. Both suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Follow-up investigation conducted by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives resulted in the arrests of Sarceno-Rodriguez and Rosas. Rosas faces a possible third strike conviction for the robbery. Both suspects were booked at the San Mateo County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 363-4060 or email gchaghouri@smcgov.org.
