A man and a woman were arrested last Tuesday on Old County Road while allegedly in possession of stolen property from Walgreens in San Carlos and Safeway in Redwood City, according to police.
At about 10 p.m. Dec. 31, deputies from the San Carlos Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the drug store at 1414 El Camino Real to investigate a theft. They found two suspects on the 1100 block of Old County Road with stolen property from the two stores and a recent auto burglary in San Francisco. The total value of the property was about $2,000. The two suspects, identified as Russell Thomas Durst, 27, of Pacifica, and Jasleen Delao, 24, of San Francisco, were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to police.
Anyone who might have information regarding this crime is encouraged to call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
