Two men accused of stabbing someone at a Redwood City Arco gas station in a suspected gang crime appeared in court Friday on charges of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors said that Juan Campos and Jose Menendez of Redwood City allegedly were part of the Oct. 10 attack at the Arco station on 610 Woodside Road. A car with three people allegedly pulled up next to the victim’s car where he was pumping gas. Three people got out and stabbed the victim seven times, prosecutors said.
Police were able to arrest the two after getting the car’s license plate number and finding out it was registered to one of the suspect’s fathers, prosecutors said.
A potential gang crime is being considered because the victim was wearing red and the suspects were wearing blue, with references to certain street gangs shouted, prosecutors said.
The case is still under investigation. Both appeared in court Friday, Oct. 22, with their next court appearance Oct. 27, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
