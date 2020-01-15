San Bruno police arrested two people on the 900 block of El Camino Real Tuesday morning for possessing narcotics in plain view in their vehicle.
At about 7:40 a.m., Jan. 14, police arrived at the location on the report of a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they found James Phipps, 56, of Sacramento, and Jessica Taylor, 23, a transient, and a search revealed suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl for sales and stolen property, according to police.
An undisclosed amount of money was also seized. Taylor was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to the possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and unrelated warrants. Phipps was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property, according to police.
Anyone with any information related to these cases is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
