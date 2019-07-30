Two suspects have been arrested in a commercial burglary earlier this month at a business in San Bruno, police said Monday.
Officers responded at 4:31 a.m. on July 21 on a report of the burglary on the 600 block of East San Bruno Avenue and found a witness who said two people fled the area after breaking a window to gain entry. A cash register was taken, police said.
Subsequent investigation identified Richard Anthony Aguiar, 39, of Medford, Oregon, as one of the suspects.
Detectives in Oregon notified the South San Francisco Police Department to inform them that Aguiar may be living with family members in South San Francisco. Police also learned that Aguiar had an Oregon arrest warrant for burglary.
South San Francisco and San Bruno police arrested Aguiar at a residence in South San Francisco.
The second suspect was identified as Douglas Ramey, 35, of South San Francisco, who was apprehended shortly after Aguiar was arrested.
Both suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary.
Anyone with any information related to the crime is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.