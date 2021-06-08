San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman on suspicion of burglary after the pair walked out of a garage with items taken from a home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.
Deputies responded to a 4:38 p.m. report of a burglary in progress on the 3000 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspects had jumped over a neighbor’s fence and broke into a garage.
As deputies set up a perimeter around the home, the two suspects walked out of the garage.
Deputies arrested Cedric Sanders, 42, and Vanessa Sepulveda, 36, on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, the first three of which are felonies: burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.