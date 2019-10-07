Two men were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of firearm-related offenses moments after sheriff’s deputies heard gunshots fired near where Interstate 280 crosses Crystal Springs Road in rural San Mateo County.
The two men, Dean Morales and Joseph Valinoti, were confronted by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies near the overpass shortly before 10:30 p.m. after deputies heard between five and 10 gunshots in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were patrolling in that area in response to reports of gunfire there the night before. Five shell casings had been found Friday night in front of 950 Skyline Blvd., a short distance from Crystal Springs Road.
The two men were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying an unloaded handgun in public, possessing an unregistered loaded firearm and possession of metal knuckles.
A third person, a woman, was not arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.