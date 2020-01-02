A trial will be set Thursday for a man prosecutors say drove accomplices who followed a South San Francisco couple after their successful day at Lytton Casino in Contra Costa County and put a handgun to the woman’s head to demand all her money.
Vallejo resident Eric Hamilton, 32, and accomplices followed the husband and wife, both in their 60s, and confronted the couple March 31 when the two stopped at the Walgreens on Westborough Boulevard in South San Francisco, prosecutors said.
After one of Hamilton’s accomplices confronted the woman, another demanded money from the husband, prosecutors said.
Defendants stole the wife’s purse and $400 from the husband before Hamilton drove away with accomplices, prosecutors said.
The couple got the defendant’s car license vehicle description, called 911 and, minutes later, Daly City police stopped the car northbound on Interstate 280. Officers recovered the wife’s purse with $2,000 cash, prosecutors said.
During booking of an accomplice, cash was found in the man’s underwear, prosecutors said.
One of the accomplices failed to appear at a preliminary hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The other accomplice was sentenced to four years in state prison.
