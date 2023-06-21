The man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a bus stop in 2022 is set for jury trial Dec. 1, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Ricardo Bibbs, a 56-year-old transient, is accused of murdering 48-year-old Tedrick Towns at the SamTrans bus stop at 11 W. Hillsdale Blvd. near Barnes & Noble and El Camino Real, in the early morning of May 14, 2022. Bibbs and Towns knew each other, and the alleged attack was not random.
Sometime after 1:40 a.m. May 14, Towns and Bibbs argued at the bus stop, with Bibbs allegedly stabbing Towns with a knife, according to San Mateo police. Towns was found dead from a stab wound to the upper chest several hours later by a person waiting for a bus at the stop, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The pair were in San Francisco just before midnight on May 13 and then took SamTrans and got off in San Mateo. According to the DA’s Office, Bibbs allegedly got on the bus at 3:41 a.m. and told the bus driver Towns was urinating blood and did not disclose the alleged knife attack. San Mateo police found Towns at the SamTrans bus stop around 6:48 a.m.
Bibbs was arrested 3:45 p.m. May 16 in Redwood City, where he often stayed, following an investigation. Police identified Bibbs as a suspect after police canvassed the area for surveillance cameras and talked with witnesses. According to the San Mateo Police Department, Bibbs is a parolee at large, had an outstanding warrant, and had failed to register as a sex offender. Bibbs has a 2020 conviction for stabbing a person at a bus stop and a 2013 conviction for stabbing someone in a vehicle, police said. Bibbs has been charged with homicide, being armed while committing a felony, and assault with a deadly weapon. The DA’s Office said Bibbs already has two strikes against him for a 1986 sexual assault case and a 1993 case for assault with a deadly weapon. Because of his two previous strikes, he is eligible for 25 years to life in prison. Bibbs pleaded not guilty to murder charges in February.
If convicted of first degree murder, Bibbs could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. His jury trial is set for Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.