A San Mateo man accused of striking four boys with his car in Burlingame after driving it onto the sidewalk had his trial set for Dec. 8, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Omeed Sean Adibi, 21, is accused of hitting the boys after erroneously believing they had earlier vandalized his car on the evening of Feb. 29, 2020, according to the DA’s Office.
Two 12-year-old boys and three 13-year-old boys were walking on Howard Avenue near Clarendon Road when Adibi hit them with the Mercedes, prosecutors said. One 12-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, and one of the 13-year-old victims suffered a spinal injury and lung bruising, prosecutors said.
In September of 2022, Adibi was denied mental health diversion court. The judge decided he remained a danger to the community, citing he had a history of violent criminal behavior and failed previous treatment programs, according to the DA’s Office.
Adibi is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of hit-and-run resulting in injury, one of which is great bodily injury, according to the DA’s Office.
