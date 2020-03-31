A July 27 jury trial is set for a San Mateo resident who prosecutors say went to the hospital room of an 85-year-old man and convinced him to sign joint tenancy for properties valued at $5.6 million.
Amr Higgy, 48, went to the Roseville hospital where the elderly man with dementia resided in 2017, prosecutors said.
The elder abuse division of the District Attorney’s Office was notified and an investigation established elder fraud, prosecutors said.
The allegedly fraudulent deeds — involving 10 units on Vera Street in Redwood City valued at $3.9 million and a house on Eaton Avenue in San Carlos worth $1.7 million — were set aside and properties returned to the alleged victim and his new conservator, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Christopher Boscia said it’s disappointing the prosecution’s account of the case doesn’t include more of the public record.
“There’s a lot to this case,” Boscia said.
“That’s why we have a trial,” he said.
A California public records act request of Redwood City found that the City Council in 2017 declared the property a public nuisance and gave the elderly owner 30 days to fix the site or face a $100,000 bill to demolish the buildings, Boscia said.
