A Feb. 3 jury trial set for Redwood City resident Nina Guttenbeil, 51, who prosecutors say stole $107,158 using the ATM card of a 98-year-old San Carlos woman who had hired Guttenbeil as a caretaker.
Guttenbeil came to work for the elderly resident on the recommendation of a local church, according to prosecutors.
She stole the funds from 2015 to 2019, prosecutors said.
The victim’s daughters realized the thefts after looking into their mother’s finances, prosecutors said.
They confronted Guttenbeil and she admitted the theft, said prosecutors, who added that the investigation into the amount of the money stolen is ongoing.
