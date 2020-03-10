The trial of a 70-year-old Redwood City acupuncturist who prosecutors say started fondling a woman and pressed his erection against her arm during a 2015 session is scheduled to start Tuesday.
The attorney for Randall J. Neustaedter said the acupuncturist had no sexual intent and that character witnesses will testify on his behalf.
Neustaedter is looking forward to finally going to trial on the case, attorney Steven Chase said.
“It’s just thrown his life into turmoil,” Chase said of the charges.
Neustaedter has written five books, Chase added.
According to the prosecutors, the terrified victim left the Woodside Road business and told her friends who convinced her to call the Sheriff’s Office.
