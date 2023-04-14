A man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter, armed robbery and stealing a cellphone of an observer who videotaped the incident pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Thursday, April 13, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In March, Cristofer Hernandez, 25, of Oakland, allegedly stole a catalytic converter in Emerald Hills, in unincorporated Redwood City. A neighbor looked out the window and allegedly saw Hernandez stealing the car part, went outside and videotaped him. He allegedly pointed a handgun and demanded for his cellphone, which he gave him out of fear. The victim called 911 and, using the “find my phone” app, was able to locate the phone on the side of the road near Interstate 280 and north of Edgewood Road. The phone’s recording revealed the license plate number of the vehicle and detectives found the car the next day in Oakland. The detectives also spotted the catalytic converter and the sawblade used to cut it off, inside the vehicle, according to the DA’s Office.
