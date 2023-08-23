A transient man accused of hitting another man with a pickax multiple times in the head is set for trial after declining to take a plea deal Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Matthew Garcia, who lived in a homeless encampment in San Carlos, was upset over missing property Friday, June 16. He allegedly accused the victim of taking his property, to which the victim and witnesses of the attack denied knowing what happened to it. Garcia then allegedly picked up a pickax and swung it at the victim hitting him in the head several times. The victim survived, according to the DA’s Office.
