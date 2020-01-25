Testimony continued in the trial of Richard Drocco, 66, a retired deputy sheriff who prosecutors say had a loaded .380 Ruger semi-automatic firearm when, frustrated about fireworks being set off, he approached a neighbor’s home July 4, 2017.
The prosecution and defense opening statements were presented Thursday and the defendant will claim self-defense involving a victim who terrorized the neighborhood and was a combination of “Batman and Superman,” according to prosecutors.
Defense attorney Rafael Trujillo said Friday outside of court that Drocco was on the sidewalk and saw the neighbor discharging bottle rockets that were a danger to residents.
The 38-year-old neighbor testified he never saw anything in Drocco’s hand until he advanced on Drocco to fight, Trujillo said.
The trial will resume Monday.
