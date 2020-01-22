An East Palo resident who prosecutors say sold drugs to a San Carlos woman — later found unconscious at her home on Laurel Street where she died — has a Feb. 24 jury trial for allegedly furnishing the drugs.
Jon Curtis Oxenford, 25, is in custody on $115,000 bail.
The 32-year-old woman died Sept 26, 2018.
Her roommate reported that four months earlier the woman had a fentanyl overdose but was revived and hospitalized, prosecutors said.
The roommate had taken the woman to Oxenford’s apartment before in order to buy fentanyl, prosecutors said. The roommate saw the victim alive Sept. 25, 2018, and found her unconscious the next morning.
The roommate took detectives Sept. 28 to the residence where the woman bought drugs and it was Oxenford’s home, prosecutors said.
An investigation and search warrant of the woman’s phone revealed texts with numerous contacts to Oxenford for sale of drugs, according to prosecutors, who said Oxenford and the woman met Sept. 25 when a drug sale occurred.
