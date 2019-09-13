More than three years after a 27-year-old Millbrae man and father was found dead near a Sonoma County homeless encampment, dozens of people and 16 jurors filled a courtroom in the San Mateo County Superior Court Thursday to see the opening statements for the trial of the woman and man accused of plotting his murder.
But those gathered in Judge Robert Foiles’ courtroom Thursday were told they would have to wait another five days before opening statements would begin for the trial of 34-year-old Tiffany Li and her 32-year-old boyfriend Kaveh Bayat, who are believed to have conspired to murder Keith Green, the father of Li’s two children.
Foiles said the defense attorneys of both defendants and prosecutors agreed not to discuss the reason for the delay of the opening statements, which are slated to begin Sept. 17.
Li’s attorneys Geoff Carr and May Mar, who are representing Li alongside attorney Lauren Potter, appeared outside the San Mateo County courthouse after the hearing and confirmed their client is ready to go to trial. Mar noted Li is being supported by family members who have traveled from near and overseas to attend the trial.
Li famously made headlines for posting $35 million bail more than two years ago, and is believed to have conspired with Bayat and Burlingame resident Olivier Adella, 44, to kill Green and dispose of his body April 28, 2016. Almost two weeks after the 27-year-old met up with Li at a Millbrae pancake house the evening he disappeared, Green’s body was discovered near a Sonoma County homeless encampment May 11, 2016, according to prosecutors.
Though Li, along with Bayat, who is believed to have pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Green, are facing murder charges, Adella is facing a three-year prison sentence after striking a plea deal with prosecutors in February of 2018. Having pleaded no contest to accessory to murder for assisting in the disposal of Green’s body after the murder, Adella agreed to testify at his co-conspirators’ trial, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors allege Li had a custody dispute with Green at the time of his disappearance. Since she posted bail in April of 2017 by putting up several Bay Area properties valued at $62 million along with $4 million in cash, Li has been living under house arrest in her Hillsborough home. Deemed a flight risk, Li was required, as conditions of her bail, to pay for the purchase of a special GPS device and for the company monitoring her whereabouts, relinquish her passport and stay at least 100 yards away from any airport.
Though Li was initially not allowed to have physical contact with her children, her request for supervised child visits was granted in March of 2018. Li also underwent cancer treatment for in 2018 and Carr said in August his client was through the woods and ready to stand trial.
