An Oct. 7 jury trial was set Monday for a man and woman accused of killing a 2-year-old dog named Sprocket by allegedly lowering it into scalding liquid more than three years ago, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
It was the ninth time a trial date was set for San Bruno resident Paul Souter, 26, and his girlfriend, Shelby Lujan, 23, since their Superior Court arraignment in January of 2017, according to prosecutors.
Lujan brought Sprocket to an emergency veterinary clinic May 1, 2016, about 12 days after Lujan claimed he was injured when a cup of boiling water accidentally spilled onto the dog’s crate, according to prosecutors.
The dog was suffering from third-degree burns, which investigators believe was consistent with the dog being lowered or placed in scalding liquid. The dog died a few hours later despite an attempt to save him by the clinic, according to prosecutors.
Souter is charged with two felonies for inflicting harm on the animal and failing to provide care after the April 2016 incident. He was arrested in Bend, Oregon, and was extradited to San Mateo County.
Lujan has also been charged with one felony count of animal cruelty for failing to provide care to her 2-year-old Maltese/poodle mix, or Maltipoo, according to prosecutors.
Previously, a condition that the pair not be allowed to live with pets was lifted so they could live with their parents, who allegedly own pets, as long as they do not own or care for the pets. Both Souter and Lujan posted bail bonds and are out of custody, according to prosecutors.
