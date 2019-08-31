The trial date for a 31-year-old Redwood City man facing the death penalty on accusations he molested and then murdered his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in 2015 has been delayed until Oct. 5, 2020, to allow his defense attorneys time to conduct further investigation and prepare for the penalty phase of his case, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The Friday decision of Judge Robert Foiles to set Daniel Contreras’ trial a fourth time since he was arraigned in 2016 came more than eight months after attorney James Thompson withdrew from the case. Because prosecutors chose to pursue the death penalty against Contreras in January of 2018, Contreras has been represented by two attorneys appointed by the county’s private defender program, according to prosecutors.
Thompson’s co-counsel Gerritt Rutgers also withdrew from the case, and attorneys Peter Arian and Scott Sherman have been representing him since the transition, according to prosecutors.
Prior to Friday’s hearing, Contreras was slated to stand trial April 6 and face charges of murder, felony child abuse resulting in the death of a child and multiple counts of performing lewd acts on a child, according to prosecutors.
At around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 2015, the toddler, Evelyn Castillo, was found unconscious and unresponsive in an apartment on the 400 block of Madison Avenue in Redwood City’s Central neighborhood. Contreras had been dating her mother for just two months when he convinced the woman to leave him alone with the child for the first time, according to prosecutors previously.
Over the course of several hours, Contreras allegedly repeatedly sexually molested the girl, including by oral copulation. When the child wouldn’t stop crying, Contreras fatally beat her, according to prosecutors. He contacted his mother and initially claimed the child fell off the changing table, but an autopsy established his story was false, according to prosecutors.
