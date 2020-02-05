A March 30 trial date is now set for Keith Gillam, 39, of San Bruno, who prosecutors say called San Bruno City Hall to ask when the city manager was retiring, warned no one should trace the phone number and that he planned to blow up City Hall.
Gillam kept calling July 23, 2018, and repeating the threat, according to prosecutors.
He had been making ongoing phone calls to City Hall for months but this was the first involving threats, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.