The trial of a 46-year-old Milpitas resident accused of molesting his 6-year-old niece in South San Francisco in 2017 and 2018 is underway after both prosecutors and the man’s defense counsel announced they are ready for trial Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Billy Osias allegedly has a prior conviction for felony indecency with a child who is not his relative in 1999. Between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, Osias allegedly inappropriately touched his 6-year-old niece, kissed her on the lips, showed her a sex scene in a movie and said he wanted to perform sex acts with her when she is older, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $600,000 bail, Osias faces 18 years to life if convicted of his charges. This is the fourth setting of his trial, which is expected to last eight days, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.