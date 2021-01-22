Residents frustrated by illegal dumping are hosting a community cleanup day in the Tanforan neighborhood.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to meet at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, in the lot across from BART at the corner of Huntington Avenue and Sneath Lane. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, trash pickers and empty buckets or plastic bags.
The neighborhood cleanup is expected to last two hours, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Email rileyrgibbons@gmail.com with additional questions.
