A 55-year-old transient who drove away from a Burlingame car dealership in a Subaru in August was sentenced to 16 months in state prison Friday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $10,000 bail, Arvindra Naicker received 205 days credit for time served at his sentencing hearing Friday and will be required to serve his sentence in county jail, according to prosecutors.
Naicker was on felony probation related to an embezzlement case in Sacramento when he was seen walking around a Subaru dealership in Burlingame Aug. 26. Upon seeing a car near a garage with its engine running and keys in the ignition, Naicker allegedly got into the car and drove away, according to prosecutors.
When Subaru employees noticed the car was missing, they used GPS and drove to where the vehicle was located. They watched Naicker get out of the vehicle, and he admitted to them he stole the car. Naicker allegedly has prior theft and burglary convictions in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well, according to prosecutors.
Naicker’s defense attorney Emily Andrews was not immediately available for comment.
