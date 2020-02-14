A 20-year-old transient, who prosecutors say attacked a woman walking home from the San Bruno BART station through the Sears parking lot and dragged her 23 feet to a more secluded site, was held to answer Thursday on charges.
Kevin Josue Ramospuerto is scheduled for a March 5 arraignment.
The woman fought back and was able to break free and run, prosecutors said.
A couple heard her screams for help and drove to assist her, according to prosecutors.
Officers found Ramospuerto standing near the parking garage and the woman identified him as her attacker, prosecutors said.
