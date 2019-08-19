A 30-year-old transient was arrested in Half Moon Bay on Sunday morning after what San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said was an assault with a 3-foot-long tree branch.
Cristian Becerraperez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not long after an attack reported at about 11 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.
The victim told deputies he had been hit several times with the branch, but mostly deflected the blows. He was treated for his injuries, including significant gashes to his head and arm, Blankswade said.
Becerraperez and the victim were acquaintances, and Sunday’s attack was part of an ongoing dispute between the two, according to Blankswade.
