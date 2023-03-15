A San Mateo man was arrested early Tuesday after a traffic stop uncovered alleged evidence of intoxication and illegal possession of a gun, according to police.
A little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, a San Mateo police officer pulled over a black Toyota on South Delaware Street near 25th Avenue for having a broken license plate light.
After noticing signs of alleged intoxication, the officer conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, 45-year-old Saimone Nai.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a bag with a firearm and an additional magazine, according to police.
Nai was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.