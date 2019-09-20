Police in San Bruno on Tuesday arrested a man in connection of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Brian Colley, 56, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of transportation and sale of a controlled substance, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
On Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., a police officer initiated a traffic stop on silver 2001 Mercedes-Benz for vehicle code violations.
The driver, identified as Colley, was found to be in possession of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.
Police said they found additional evidence indicating sales of the drug.
