A recent crackdown on traffic violations in Atherton, Menlo Park and Redwood City led to more than 100 citations Tuesday, officers announced Thursday.
More than 120 traffic stops were made Tuesday as part of the San Mateo County Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program, leading to 120 citations. A majority of citations were issued for cellphone use at 52 citations followed by 20 citations being issued for failing to stop at stop signs, according to a press release from Corporal Joe Morrell with the Burlingame Police Department.
Other reasons for citations include failing to stop at stop lights, failing to obey a posted sign, unsafe speed, seat belt violations, driving without a drivers license, illegal window tinting, driving without insurance, an object obstructing the driver’s vision, expired registration, blocking an intersection and not having a front license plate. One person was also arrested for driving with a suspended license, according to the release.
“The participating officers remain committed to making a high volume of traffic stops in this coordinated saturation effort while maintaining the highest level of community awareness and professionalism,” according to the press release. “The San Mateo County Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Association, and the California Highway Patrol have all committed to this safety initiative. These planned multi-agency saturation deployments will continue throughout San Mateo County in 2023.”
