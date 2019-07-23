Meeting concerns raised by those fearing threats posed by drivers speeding through neighborhoods, officials are developing a set of policies to make Millbrae a safer place for drivers, pedestrians and residents.
Millbrae officials hosted the first in a series of community meetings Thursday, July 18, designed to collect feedback from residents frustrated with a rise in dangerous driving.
An online survey was also launched to collect additional input, which Mayor Wayne Lee said will ultimately be considered by officials when crafting a comprehensive set of regulations designed to improve safety and traffic.
Lee said the most recent discussion was the initial step in a process intended to help officials get a better grasp on the concerns held by residents.
“We are just trying to understand what are some of the issues and what type of traffic calming devices or policies they would be receptive to,” said Lee.
Following the discussion, officials are planning to host a second meeting during which potential strategies could be identified, eventually giving way to the unveiling of a larger program. The program, ultimately requiring approval from the Millbrae City Council, could take as long as two years to develop, according to the city website.
Such an effort is necessary to make streets safer in Millbrae, where car collisions are twice as common as they were five years ago, according to the website. While 60% of the accidents involve cars, about 30% involved pedestrians and the rest were with those on bikes, skateboards or scooters, according to the website.
For Lee, he said the safety issues have become more prevalent as the community grows with additional residents, workers and visitors. He balanced that perspective though by noting such initiatives have long been a priority for officials. He also lauded crosswalk improvements along El Camino Real which have made a primary thoroughfare safer for pedestrians.
“Safety has always been a concern,” said Lee.
More signs, pavement painting and lane narrowing are among the efforts which could be easily and quickly implemented, while building bulbouts, bike lanes and establishing radar speed signs are among a second tier of approaches which could require additional investment.
In the most dire cases, traffic circles and raised intersections or speed tables could be built, though such initiatives are often more costly and require significant planning, according to the website.
“There’s a lot of things we could do,” said Lee.
Beyond physical changes to thoroughfares, Lee said enhanced police enforcement will likely be required to assure drivers are more alert and thoughtful. To that end, 35% of the collisions tracked by the city were due to speeding drivers, according to the website.
Regarding police enforcement, Lee said officials must also determine the path ahead for the city’s red-light camera program following a decision by San Mateo officials to abandon the surveillance equipment.
San Mateo is contracted by Millbrae to provide its automatic photo enforcement, and staff is planning to continue providing those services for another three months through Oct. 19 and support Millbrae in transferring the program to another law enforcement agency. Lee expressed interest in continuing its program, but said another vendor must be identified.
More broadly, Lee said he favored establishing a policy which will improve traffic safety throughout Millbrae, while noting certain neighborhoods with specific needs could receive additional services.
Before such an initiative could be considered though, Lee said additional feedback and deliberation by officials will be required.
“There will be more workshops and staff will come to us and give us a proposal for the council to consider,” he said.
Visit millbraetrafficcalming.com to participate in the traffic survey, and find out more about the program.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.